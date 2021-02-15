SG Americas Securities LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,943 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,302,000 after buying an additional 947,685 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after purchasing an additional 493,170 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after purchasing an additional 204,003 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 137,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 43,483 shares during the last quarter.

AAXJ opened at $101.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

