Brokerages Expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.71. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDK shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in CDK Global by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. CDK Global has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.38.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

