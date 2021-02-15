Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $809,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 103.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,691,000 after buying an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 36.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 8.1% in the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,180,000 after buying an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,227,000 after purchasing an additional 179,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.82.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $57.12 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

