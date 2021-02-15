SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the third quarter worth $100,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in InterPrivate Acquisition by 400.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 58,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

IPV stock opened at $17.96 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.54. InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $21.83.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

