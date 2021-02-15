Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.70.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 34,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,024,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

