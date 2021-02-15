Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 1,882 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after buying an additional 1,949,534 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,604,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,699,000 after buying an additional 349,009 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,237,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $394,162,000 after purchasing an additional 489,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,017,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,248,000 after purchasing an additional 189,169 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $66.89 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.