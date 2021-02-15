Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. WBI Investments boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,604.7% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments now owns 323,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after buying an additional 304,949 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 75,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 44,482 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $501,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in Old Republic International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 571,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ORI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,494 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,966.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,966.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,994 shares of company stock valued at $36,584 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI stock opened at $19.81 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

