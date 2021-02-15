Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,928,000 after purchasing an additional 84,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv stock opened at $109.99 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $73.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.69.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $2,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 270,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,140,064.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,197,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,672,199 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

