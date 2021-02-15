AdvisorNet Financial Inc Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 409.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Unilever were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Unilever by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $835,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Unilever by 218.0% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after buying an additional 1,055,191 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Pavion Blue Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of UL opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.5139 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

