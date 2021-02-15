Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 18,810.2% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 503,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,024,000 after buying an additional 500,352 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,442. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

Caterpillar stock opened at $197.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.