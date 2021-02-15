Lincoln National Corp Sells 11,962 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,962 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 233,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 100,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DIAL opened at $21.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.77. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $22.14.

