Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,913 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Discovery by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Discovery by 71.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 40.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Discovery from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $47.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

