Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 63,288 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 63,288 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 270.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $8.66 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

