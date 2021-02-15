15,031 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 37.0% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 875,480 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s stock opened at $14.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.98. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

About Macy's

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

