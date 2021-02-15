Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 150.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.