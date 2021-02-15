CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.04, reports. The business had revenue of C$832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$840.50 million.

Shares of CAE opened at C$32.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.35. The stock has a market cap of C$9.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.70. CAE Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.26 and a 52 week high of C$40.64.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.63.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.