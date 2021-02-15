JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 4.3% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.0% during the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 49,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,045 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 52.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 230,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,219,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $141.25 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56. The company has a market cap of $430.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

