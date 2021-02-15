Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.95-3.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.79-1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.Altra Industrial Motion also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.95-3.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $53.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $66.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In related news, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $674,492. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of Altra Industrial Motion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

