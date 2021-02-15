US Bancorp DE Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU opened at $80.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $95.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

