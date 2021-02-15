Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.35.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.