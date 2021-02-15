Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Increased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ ADI opened at $160.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.
In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.35.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.