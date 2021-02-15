iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,036,000 after buying an additional 71,030 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,696,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,587,000 after buying an additional 465,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,217.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,235,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,384,000 after buying an additional 2,183,948 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,855,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,325,000 after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $70,262,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $59.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

