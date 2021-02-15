Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 487 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 1,877.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 282,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 268,564 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,968,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 213,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

JPIN opened at $60.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.01. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.09 and a 52 week high of $60.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.