RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $72,000 Investment in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $523,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,430,000.

PSK opened at $43.04 on Monday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.65.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

