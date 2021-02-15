Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 11.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total transaction of $319,694.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $398.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $155.17 and a 52-week high of $405.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $343.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.84. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 32.69% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $289.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

