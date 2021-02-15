Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Gem Diamonds Limited (OTCMKTS:GMDMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMDMF shares. Liberum Capital raised Gem Diamonds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Gem Diamonds stock opened at $0.73 on Friday. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

