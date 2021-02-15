First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Receives $18.10 Average Target Price from Analysts

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.10.

FCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stephens initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

Get First Community alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 229,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Community by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 114,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCCO stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.80. First Community has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. First Community had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 million. Analysts expect that First Community will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.