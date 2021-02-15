PayPie (PPP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.19 Million

PayPie (CURRENCY:PPP) traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, PayPie has traded 26% higher against the U.S. dollar. PayPie has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $1,943.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayPie token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00069118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $459.45 or 0.00958552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00051842 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,463.17 or 0.05138895 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00025492 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

PayPie (PPP) is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb

PayPie can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

