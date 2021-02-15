Carry Market Capitalization Reaches $33.39 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. During the last seven days, Carry has traded 33.6% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $33.39 million and $18.84 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.10 or 0.00198405 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,621,122,373 coins and its circulating supply is 6,904,757,417 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

