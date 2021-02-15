stETH Price Hits $704.92 on Major Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One stETH token can now be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and approximately $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $133.26 or 0.00278013 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00089470 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00081526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00094258 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00188859 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,540.72 or 0.88752369 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official website for stETH is lido.fi . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

stETH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

