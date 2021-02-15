RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $104,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 16,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

NYSE PFE opened at $34.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

