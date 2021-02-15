RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Tesla by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 450.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. DAGCO Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 550.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total transaction of $1,012,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares in the company, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.58, for a total value of $8,175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,021,279.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,569,117. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $816.12 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $804.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $536.52. The company has a market cap of $783.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,638.80, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

