6,058 Shares in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Acquired by RWM Asset Management LLC

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 20,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 118,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 81,478 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

BATS:NUEM opened at $38.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.20. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $31.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.