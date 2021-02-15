Analysts Expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Post $0.05 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Redfin’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. Redfin reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redfin will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Redfin.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

RDFN opened at $90.07 on Friday. Redfin has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $97.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.96.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares in the company, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,943,122 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Redfin (RDFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.