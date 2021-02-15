Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $459,000. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,416,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 176,706 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $575,519,000 after acquiring an additional 33,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,381,053 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,277.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,232.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,198.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

