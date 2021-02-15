Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $18.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

VERU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Veru from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

In related news, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at $150,017,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 370,000 shares of company stock worth $3,905,100. 26.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,559,000 after buying an additional 574,955 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,592,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 12,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veru by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veru by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VERU stock opened at $20.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.21 and a beta of 0.71. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

