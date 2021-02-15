Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 570 ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ORIX by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in ORIX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

IX stock opened at $84.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.69. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

