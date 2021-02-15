Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $46,000 Investment in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 464,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 217,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

PMO stock opened at $13.84 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.