BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.83. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

