CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 121,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 14th total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCMMF opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.59. CMC Markets has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $2.59.

Get CMC Markets alerts:

CMC Markets Company Profile

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.