British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 46.3% from the January 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY opened at $6.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. British Land has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th.

BTLCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt cut shares of British Land to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of British Land from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

