Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 67.7% in January

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,739,474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BLSP opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Blue Sphere has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

About Blue Sphere

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

