Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Up 67.7% in January

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 208,000 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,739,474,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BLSP opened at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01. Blue Sphere has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
About Blue Sphere
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.