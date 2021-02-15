Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

