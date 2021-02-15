Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 187.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,967 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CarMax by 29.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,470,000 after purchasing an additional 711,207 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 383.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,530,000 after purchasing an additional 272,080 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 857.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 283,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 254,196 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in CarMax by 156.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 337,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 205,370 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CarMax by 265.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 199,480 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of KMX stock opened at $125.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.83. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $128.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Argus upped their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.
In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $2,501,901.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
CarMax Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
Read More: Cost of Capital Explained
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).
Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.