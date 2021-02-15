Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Comerica by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,868,000 after purchasing an additional 164,221 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Comerica by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comerica by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $62.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.