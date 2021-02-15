Ellevest Inc. Buys 222 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

ViacomCBS stock opened at $58.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VIAC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.91.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.