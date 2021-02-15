AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,012 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,961,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $56.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.