Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $657,000 Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. cut its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,839,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after buying an additional 267,375 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $16,057,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 84,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,067,000.

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $64.74.

