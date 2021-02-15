2,475 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Purchased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,475 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 3,013.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,422 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $53,914,000 after buying an additional 468,861 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,993,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Best Buy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,374 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $76,942,000 after acquiring an additional 307,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $120.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

