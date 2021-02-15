UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,911,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,923 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 702,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,284 shares of company stock valued at $59,679,622 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM opened at $433.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 555.27, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.18.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $439.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

