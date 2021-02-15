Foundry Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth about $448,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNPS. Bank of America downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $2,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,156,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $292.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.19 and a 200-day moving average of $229.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.57, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

