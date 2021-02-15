Foundry Partners LLC Has $382,000 Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,507,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,790,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,801,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 567,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 70,464 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Snap-on by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,482,000 after buying an additional 62,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 433,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,848,000 after buying an additional 19,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

In other Snap-on news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 6,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $1,142,836.16. Insiders have sold 72,893 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,551 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

SNA opened at $189.95 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $193.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.